Ghana U-15 Girls Crowned Champions of 2025 African Schools Football Championship

Ghana's U-15 girls' team etched their name into the history books on Saturday by capturing the 2025 African Schools Football Championship (ASFC) title with a commanding 2-0 victory over Uganda at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Belinda Kpentey and Daniella Abass were the heroines of the day, each finding the net to cap off a stellar tournament run for the young Ghanaian side.

Brimming with confidence after an unbeaten group stage -- with victories over Morocco, Benin, and Malawi -- the young Ghanaian female team carried their momentum into the semifinals, where they edged defending champions, South Africa, in a thrilling encounter to book their place in the final.

Uganda, equally impressive en route to the final, secured their spot after overcoming Morocco in the semifinal clash.

The championship match nearly began on a sour note for Ghana, as an early error by goalkeeper Precious nearly gifted Uganda an opener.

Fortunately, Uganda failed to capitalise, and Ghana quickly took control of proceedings. Daniella Abass and Hajara Adam came close to breaking the deadlock, but the sides went into halftime level.

After the break, Ghana's determination shone through. Belinda Kpentey opened the scoring after a brilliant solo effort by Christiana Ashiaku, who sprinted onto a loose ball, beat her markers, and provided a perfect setup for Kpentey to finish.

Daniella Abass then doubled Ghana's advantage, showcasing remarkable composure with a clinical run and finish to seal the victory.

Despite Uganda's attempts to claw their way back, Ghana's defence remained resolute, ensuring a famous and emotional triumph -- made even more remarkable as it came during the Black Damsels' debut appearance in the competition.

The twin successes of Ghana's U-15 teams underline the country's bright future in youth football and provide a proud moment for the nation. -Ghanafa.org