Ghana: GFA Boss Kurt Okraku Appointed Vice President

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, and his Moroccan counterpart, Fouzi Lekjaa, have been appointed as First and Second Vice-Presidents of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The appointment was finalised at the Executive Committee meeting in Accra on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

President Simeon-Okraku, who also heads WAFU Zone B, has been recognised for his exemplary leadership in Ghana and within the football fraternity in West Africa and Africa at large.

The new appointment gives President Simeon-Okraku a direct role in shaping major policies and initiatives that will determine the future of African football.

Three others were named as Third, Fourth and Fifth Vice Presidents.

They include Pierre-Alain Mounguengui from Gabon, Ms Bestine Kazadi Ditabala from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Feizal Sidat from Mozambique.

Additionally, Dr Motsepe announced that Yacine Idriss Diallo, President of Fédération Ivoirienne de football (FIF), has been co-opted onto the CAF Executive Committee.

The CAF Executive Committee also approved the names to fill vacant positions on several CAF Committees.

They include Mr Pierre-Alain Mounguengui (Gabon) for the Organising Committee for the African Nations Championship (CHAN); Presidents Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) and Vice President: Mr Malouche Belhassen (Tunisia) for the CAF Technical and Development Committee and President Dr Mohammed Bouya (Mauritania) and Vice President Dr Thulani Ngwenya (South Africa) for the CAF Medical Committee.

Dr Motsepe expressed gratitude to the outgoing CAF Vice-Presidents for their contributions and leadership during their tenure. - Ghanafa.org