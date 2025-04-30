Ghana: GFA Boss Kurt Okraku Appointed Vice President

28 April 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, and his Moroccan counterpart, Fouzi Lekjaa, have been appointed as First and Second Vice-Presidents of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The appointment was finalised at the Executive Committee meeting in Accra on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

President Simeon-Okraku, who also heads WAFU Zone B, has been recognised for his exemplary leadership in Ghana and within the football fraternity in West Africa and Africa at large.

The new appointment gives President Simeon-Okraku a direct role in shaping major policies and initiatives that will determine the future of African football.

Three others were named as Third, Fourth and Fifth Vice Presidents.

They include Pierre-Alain Mounguengui from Gabon, Ms Bestine Kazadi Ditabala from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Feizal Sidat from Mozambique.

Additionally, Dr Motsepe announced that Yacine Idriss Diallo, President of Fédération Ivoirienne de football (FIF), has been co-opted onto the CAF Executive Committee.

The CAF Executive Committee also approved the names to fill vacant positions on several CAF Committees.

They include Mr Pierre-Alain Mounguengui (Gabon) for the Organising Committee for the African Nations Championship (CHAN); Presidents Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) and Vice President: Mr Malouche Belhassen (Tunisia) for the CAF Technical and Development Committee and President Dr Mohammed Bouya (Mauritania) and Vice President Dr Thulani Ngwenya (South Africa) for the CAF Medical Committee.

Dr Motsepe expressed gratitude to the outgoing CAF Vice-Presidents for their contributions and leadership during their tenure. - Ghanafa.org

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.