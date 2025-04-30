Ghana: Finance Minister Meets IFC Managing Director to Deepen Cooperation in Key Sectors

The Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has held a high-level meeting with the Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mr Makhtar Diop, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Ghana's partnership with the global development finance institution.

During the meeting held at the just ended World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings in Washington DC, USA, Mr Diop expressed the IFC's keen interest in focusing its investments in Ghana on targeted areas suggesting a more strategic approach that could boost productivity and economic returns.

He also noted with surprise that Ghana was not fully leveraging its diaspora, describing it as an untapped resource with immense potential for national development.

Dr Forson, in response, thanked the IFC for its continued support and extended warm greetings from President John Dramani Mahama, adding that the government would be pleased to welcome Mr Diop to Accra soon.

He reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to attracting private sector investment and called for deeper collaboration in infrastructure development and agriculture.

Also present at the meeting was the governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama, who emphasized the importance of financial sector cooperation.

He noted that Ghana stands to benefit from the IFC's support in stabilizing and revitalizing the specialized deposit-taking institutions, which are currently under going recovery after sector-wide reforms.

Joining the discussions as well were the chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr Nii Moi Thompson, and Senior Economic Advisor at the Ministry of Finance, Mr Seth Terkper.