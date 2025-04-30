Africa: Ghana to Issue Flegt Licence By June 30... First in Africa - Lands Minister

Ghana is on track to issue its first Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FLEGT) License by June 30, 2025 to affirm that its forest products are from legal sources.

This milestone will make Ghana the first country in Africa and the second in the world to achieve this feat, the Minister of Lands and Forestry, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has disclosed.

The Minister made this announcement during a courtesy call on him on Thursday by the European Union Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Irchad Razaaly.

The meeting provided an opportunity to reflect on the enduring bilateral cooperation between Ghana and the EU and explore further collaboration areas.

Regarding the implementation of the Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA), a legally binding trade agreement between the EU and timber producing countries, ratified by Parliament in 2009, the Minister noted that Ghana had made substantial progress in strengthening forest governance systems.

"All is set for the issuance of Ghana's first FLEGT License. The only outstanding task is the ratification of a second batch of Timber Utilisation Contracts (TUCs), which we expect Parliament to address after the Easter break," he stated.

Looking ahead, the Minister emphasized key areas for strengthened cooperation, including investments in logistics, capacity building, and technology to aid the deployment of the Wood Tracking System (WTS) and the Ghana Legality Assurance System (GhLAS).

He also urged the EU for assistance in developing large-scale commercial plantations and the Tree for Life Reforestation Initiative.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Environment Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, the Minister emphasized other areas that require assistance, such as logistical support in the ongoing fight against illegal mining, land reclamation, restoration of polluted water bodies, and technical aid to modernise the timber industry.

He also highlighted the need for climate financing to promote sustainable forest management.

The Minister reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to strengthening its longstanding partnership with the European Union (EU), particularly in sustainable forest governance.

Mr Buah acknowledged the Union's critical role in Ghana's external trade, describing the EU as one of Ghana's most significant trading partners, which accounted for approximately 14 per cent of trade volumes in 2022.

The minister expressed gratitude to the EU for its continued support to Ghana's natural resources and environmental sector and looked forward to a stronger and more fruitful partnership in the years ahead.

The EU published the FLEGT in 2003 with wide-range measures for member states to tackle illegal logging in the world's forest, and to ensure that no illegal timber or timber products can be sold in the EU.

Illegal logging involves harvesting, processing, transporting, buying or selling timber in breach of national and international laws.