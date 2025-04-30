Ghana: Woodfields Coy Denies Terrorising Boteyfio Family

The Management of Woodfields Company Limited, a real estate company, has denied engaging land guards and police to terrorise the Boteyfio family of Borteyman in the Adentan Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The company has given the assurance that as a law abiding entity, it would not harass residents of any community.

The Director of Operations and Public Affairs of the Company, Bernard Kusi Appau, made this known at a media briefing on its ownership of a 217 acres land at Chrematinville at Borteyman, which has become a subject of dispute with the Borteyfio family.

He explained that in 2002, the Law office of Kwaku Kyerematen & Co owned by Nana Odeneho Kyerematen had an engagement with the Nungua Stool, and in 2003 had a formal agreement for the provision of legal services and funding for the release or divestiture of the 1,650 acres of compulsorily acquired land known as Nungua Farms by colonial government of Gold Coast, which due compensation was paid in 1940 to the Nungua Stool as allodia and original owners.

Mr Appau noted that per the agreement, the Nungua Stool was supposed to grant the firm 15 per cent of the land in the event of succeeding and to protect the law firm from working for nothing it was demanded and they were shown and demarcated the vacant land to be booty but subject to getting the release of the land compulsorily acquired while still a public land.

He also indicated that between 2003 till the release of the Nungua Farm by the Government in 2010 to the Nungua Stool, $18million was expended on the case, culminating in the release of about 1,000 acres to the Nungua Stool, with Government keeping 650 acres against cost.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, Mr Appau said despite the heavy cost incurred in getting the land released, the Nungua Stool reneged on its agreement of 15 per cent of the land promised as compensation, equaling 240 acres resulting in a litigation in 2011 between Kyeremateng & Co and Woodfields on one part verses Nungua Stool and others who were encroachers to the land.

He stated that the action at Tema High Court was resolved by out of court settlement in 2012, and terms of settlement included the reduction of the land size from 240 acres to 217 acres and additional payment of $2.5 million in addition to the $18 million already expended for the stool as such new a planning scheme was approved by the Adenta Municipal Assembly.

Moreover, Mr Appau revealed that the activities of the people of Borteyfio, who they are at the Court of Appeal presently, came to their attention for encroachment and trespassing on about 100 acres in 2013 and they caused their arrest by the Property fraud unit of Ghana Police Service Headquarters Accra.