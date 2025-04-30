Ghana: Crisis Averted At Tth As Doctors End Strike

Calm has been restored at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) following days of disruption caused by an industrial action by the Doctors' Association of Tamale Teaching Hospital (DATTH).

The doctors withdrew their services on April 23, 2025, in protest against perceived disrespect, poor working conditions, and logistical challenges, following a confrontation between a senior doctor and the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, during his visit to the hospital's Emergency Unit on April 22, 2025.

Eyewitnesses reported that an attempt by Dr Valentine Akwulpwa, the doctor in charge at the emergency ward, to highlight critical challenges facing the hospital turned confrontational, leaving many staff members feeling insulted and demoralised.

This prompted the strike action that paralysed services at the Northern Region's premier referral facility.

The situation sparked widespread concern, as patients were left stranded without access to critical healthcare services.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Overlord of Dagbon, His Majesty Ndan Yaa-Naa Abukari II, intervened by dispatching a high-powered delegation led by Zangbalin Lana Yakubu to engage hospital management, health workers, and regional stakeholders.

Additionally, the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health visited Tamale to interact with members of DATTH and assess the situation.

Following these interventions, and in consultation with the National Executive Council of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), emergency services at TTH were restored at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 25, 2025, as a sign of goodwill towards patients.

Subsequently, the Minister of Health expressed regret over the unfortunate incident and reaffirmed his respect for healthcare professionals.

He assured the doctors of his commitment to working with leadership to create a safe working environment and to address the hospital's pressing logistical needs.

The Minister also personally apologised to Dr Valentine Akwulpwa, the doctor involved in the initial confrontation.

In a demonstration of good faith, the Minister earlier donated critical medical supplies, including emergency drugs, diagnostic equipment, and protective gear, to strengthen the hospital's capacity.

Following an emergency meeting held on April 26, 2025, the Doctors' Association called off the suspension of services and resumed work immediately.

The Association, however, outlined key resolutions, including a commitment to the full resumption of services at the hospital, collaboration with hospital management and the Ministry of Health to ensure the availability of logistics and a safe working environment, and continued engagement with His Majesty the Yaa-Naa to address systemic challenges.

They also called on media houses to exercise fairness and circumspection in reporting on health-related issues.

The Association further cautioned that failure to meet logistical demands in the short to medium term could compel it to reconsider its stance.

They pledged to strengthen collaboration with other hospital staff to ensure continuous improvement in healthcare delivery.

Dr Salifu Alhassan Tia, Acting Chief Executive Officer of TTH, expressed profound gratitude to all stakeholders whose interventions contributed to the resolution of the impasse.

"This has been a difficult moment, but the collaboration shown by our traditional leaders, the Ministry of Health, and our dedicated staff demonstrates what we can achieve when we come together. We are committed to restoring and even improving healthcare delivery at TTH," he said.

Normalcy has since returned to the hospital, with full operations resumed across all departments. However, residents and stakeholders continue to call for systemic reforms to prevent similar disruptions in the future.