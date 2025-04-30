Ghana: Man Arrested Over Murder of Woman At Dominase

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has apprehended a 34-year-old man in connection with the murder of a woman at Dominase in Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Robert Kwabena Boamah was arrested at his hideout in Namong, near Offinso, on Wednesday, following investigations into the death of 23-year-old Dorothy Owusu Annor, also known as Maa Abena.

Police responded to a distress call on Monday, April 21, 2025, reporting that a female body was discovered near the Mighty Jesus Educational Complex at Dominase.

According to a statement signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Godwin Ahian

yo, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, when investigators went to the scene, they found the victim with multiple stab wounds.

They also found an abandoned Opel Astra taxi cab with registration number AS 8575-Y at the crime scene with its ignition key still intact.

The statement said investigations revealed the vehicle belonged to the suspect, leading to his arrest.

The police noted that upon police interrogation, Boamah confessed to the committing the crime.

The statement revealed that the suspect appeared physically weak during his arrest and later admitted to attempting suicide by consuming a bottle of weedicide.

The police said the suspect was taken to the Abuakwa Polyclinic for treatment and subsequently discharged.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and pursuing justice for victims of violent crime.

Reports indicated that the deceased, Maa Abena, had an 8-month-old baby who survived.