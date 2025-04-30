Ghana: Soldiers Allegedly Open Fire On Mourners, Killing 1, Injuring 3 Others

A Solemn funeral procession turned into a scene of horror when soldiers in a military vehicle allegedly opened fire on a group of mourners on the way to a cemetery, killed one of them and injured three others, near Nyinahin, Atwima Mponua, in Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred around 11:00 am on Thursday, when soldiers in a military vehicle, bearing registration number 73 GA 39 accosted the mourners.

A statement, signed by the head of Public Affairs of Ashanti Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Godwin Ahianyo, confirmed the story.

It said that a group of youth from Nyinahin were on their way to the cemetery along the Kumasi-Bibiani Highway to bury a deceased friend when a military truck carrying military personnel, stopped after spotting one of the mourners dressed in military camouflage uniform.

The statement also revealed that the soldiers attempted to forcibly remove the uniform, resulting in a confrontation, during which a soldier allegedly shot the mourner in the head, killing him on the spot.

The police continues that the incident escalated, and in an attempt, the military personnel reportedly fired gunshots, injuring three other mourners.

The statement also said a police investigative team dispatched to the scene, retrieved spent shell.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has launched investigation into the circumstances, surrounding the shooting in a statement.

The Regional Commander has assured the community that a thorough investigation was underway and that those responsible would be brought to justice.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Arms and Armies Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Furthermore, the Police Command is also in contact with the Central Military Command to secure the release of the military personnel involved in the incident to assist with police investigations.

However, the police called on the public to remain calm and cooperate fully with investigation to ensure justice is served.

Eyewitnesses also disclosed that the soldiers confronted one of the attendees, 37-year-old Akwasi Lala, also known as Kushivi, who was dressed in a military uniform.

According to reports, the soldiers forcibly removed the uniform, resulting in a confrontation, during which a soldier allegedly shot the mourner point- blank in the head, killing him instantly.

The eyewitness also stated that the soldiers reportedly opened fire on the unarmed crowd, injuring three more individuals: 44-year-old Kofi Agyapong, and 36-year-old Kofi Owusu, popularly known as Juve and 24-year-old Alfred Kwarteng.

The wounded were rushed to the Nyinahin Government Hospital, and the deceased was taken to the Nyinahin community mortuary for autopsy.

The military vehicle sped away from the scene, ignoring police checkpoints along the way and police personnel who arrived recovered 18 empty bullet shells from the scene.