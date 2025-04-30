Ghana: Grant Amnesty to Dismissed, Aggrieved NPP Members - Kennedy Agyapong

A leading member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has made a passionate appeal to the party's leadership to grant amnesty to all party members who were dismissed or left due to a number of internal grievances as part of the rebuilding exercise.

He explained that the party would need everyone on board to achieve its ultimate goal of winning back power come 2028, however, the healing process must begin with extending the olive branch to all party members especially those who have been suspended or left for one or other reason to enable them come back into the fold.

Mr Agyapong who joined the 2024 flagbearer of the party and other flagbearer aspirants for the "Thank You" tour of the Western Region said the defeat of 2024 must quickly be put behind and the necessary rebuilding processes initiated.

Addressing a packed audience that included party executives, grassroots members, and students, he explained that his call for forgiveness and unity was underscored by biblical wisdom.

Quoting directly from Matthew 12:25 and Mark 3:25 which read "And Jesus knew their thoughts, and said unto them, Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand," and "And if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand" respectively, he said uniting towards 2028 was non-negotiable.

He said without unity, even the most powerful political organisations would falter, emphasising that rebuilding the NPP must begin by healing old wounds and reaching out to those who were once part of the party but had since been pushed out due to unresolved issues.

"It is time to let go of past grudges and focus on what truly matters: the success of the party and the future of our country," added.

Mr Agyapong said such political amnesty must not be limited to only high-profile former members of the party, but should also encompass grassroots members who had been expelled or alienated over the years.

Among the tall list of individuals he specifically mentioned for such amnesty were the suspended National Chairman, Paul Afoko, former presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen, Ms Otiko Afisa Djaba, and others who, despite their contributions in the past, had been estranged from the NPP due to internal conflicts.

He also called for the reintegration of polling station executives, constituency officers, and other party members who had been expelled over the years, urging the party to heal the rift at all levels.

"These individuals have families, friends, and significant influence within their communities. Some may not be with us today, not because they abandoned the NPP, but because we abandoned them when grievances were left unresolved. Bringing them back into the fold will strengthen our base and ultimately increase our chances of electoral victory," he stressed.

He also used the occasion to appeal to all disgruntled members to openly accept the olive branch and return home for the unity and rebuilding processes.

Mr Agyapong said even though he acknowledged the pain and disappointment some of them may have felt, it was important for them to look at the larger goal of ensuring a prosperous Ghana and come back home.

"I know that some of you have grievances, but I urge you to remember the love you once had for the NPP. The party needs you now more than ever. The doors are open, and we are here to reconcile, rebuild, and move forward together," he concluded.