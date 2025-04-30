Ghana: Karim Zito Chalks First Win for Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko defeated Aduana Stars 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium yesterday to close the gap on leaders, Bibiani Gold Stars.

The 26th minute strike from Kwame Poku handed newly appointed coach, Abdul Karim Zito, his first win as he returned the Porcupine Warriors to winning ways.

The forward shot from close range to beat goalkeeper Massawudu Inusah.

Meanwhile, Vision FC boosted their survival hopes with an impressive 2-0 victory over league leaders, Bibiani Gold Stars, at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema yesterday.

The result moves Vision four points clear off the relegation zone, while Gold Stars remain top of the table but missed the chance to extend their lead. With Asante Kotoko and other contenders closing in, pressure is mounting on Gold Stars with just five matches remaining.

Vision, desperate to halt a four-game winless run, produced a spirited display to outplay their visitors. Defender Edward Agyemang broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, before Edmond Asante sealed the win with a late goal in the 86th minute.

It was a performance full of intent from Vision, who dominated possession, created more chances, and registered the most shots on target. In contrast, Gold Stars struggled to impose themselves in a surprisingly one-sided contest for a side chasing the title.

Gold Stars will now look to respond quickly when they host Karela United in their next outing. Vision FC on the other hand would face a tough away challenge against Medeama as they continue their fight to stay in the top flight.

Elsewhere, Medeama SC put on a dominant display on Saturday to defeat Young Apostles 3-0 in the Ghana Premier League.

Defender Kamaradini Mamudu opened the scoring with a thunderous strike into the top corner, setting the tone for an exciting night. He then added his second shortly after, calmly slotting home from inside the box to hand Medeama a two-goal advantage.

Captain Fatawu Sulemana capped off a perfect first half for the hosts, diving to head home Medeama's third goal and effectively sealing the result before the break.

Medeama enjoyed the majority of possession and dictated the tempo throughout, putting the Premier League newcomers under constant pressure in front of a vibrant home crowd.