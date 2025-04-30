Libya/Rwanda: Mvuka's Lorient Promoted to Ligue 1 As Bizimana and Manzi Shine for Ahli Tripoli

Rwandan players continue to impress from their respective clubs abroad over the weekend with the likes of Doyle Kamari, Sanders Ngabo and Quentin Rushenguziminega finding the back of the net in England, Denmark and Switzerland respectively.

Joel Mugisha Mvuka came on late as a substitute as Lorient FC secured qualification to the French Ligue 1 with two games to spare while Amavubi skipper Djihad Bizimana and compatriot Thierry Manzi put up a great show in Al Ahli Tripoli's 3-1 win over El Etihad.

Times Sport brings to you a wrap up of Rwanda's best performers abroad over the weekend.

Doyle Kamari (Crawley Town, England)

Doyle Kamari was introduced in the 75th minute and netted the third goal for Crawley Town in the 88th minute as they thumbed Northampton Town 3-0 on Saturday. The incisive victory means Crawley Town have now moved out of the League 1 relegation zone and climbed in 16th place on the table with 45 points.

Sanders Ngabo (AC Horsens, Denmark)

In-form midfielder Sanders Ngabo netted the equalizer for AC Horsens in the 51st minute but they ended up losing 3-2 to Kolding in the play off. Ngabo, who is eligible to play for Rwanda, Burundi and Denmark has scored 2 goals and provided 2 assists in 6 Division 1 playoff games.

Quentin Rushenguziminega (FC Echallens, Switzerland)

Rushenguziminega, who last played for Amavubi on November 17, 2015, netted a 28th minute penalty for FC Echallens as they drew 2-2 with CS Chenois on Saturday. It was the veteran striker's 15th goal out of 21 league games so far this season.

Jojea Kwizera (Rhode Island FC, USA)

Jojea Kwizera put up a great performance on the wings for Rhode Island FC on Sunday at Memorial Field when they thrashed Westchester FC 4-1. Kwizera played 79 minutes before being replaced by Kevin Vang.

Clement Twizere Buhake (Ull/Kisa, Norway)

Goalkeeper Clement Twizere Buhake pulled a couple of superb saves on Sunday as his team Ull/Kisa secured a hard fought 1-1 draw with Rana FC.

Hakim Sahabo (Beerschot, Belgium)

Hakim Sahabo bossed the midfield perfectly for already relegated Beerschot who defeated Kortrijk 2-0 at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Thierry Manzi and Djihad Bizimana (Al Ahli Tripoli, Libya)

The duo was in impressive form as Libyan Premier League leaders Al Ahli Tripoli thrashed El Etihad 3-0 on Friday. Both players saw 90 minutes of action.

Joel Mugisha Mvuka (Lorient FC, France)

Forward Joel Mugisha Mvuka replaced Stephane Disarray in the 85th minute as his team Lorient FC made a return to the French Ligue 1 with a convincing 4-0 mauling of relegated Caen. Lorient are on top of the table with 68 points with two games to play. They have already booked their ticket to the Ligue 1.