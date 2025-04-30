Rwanda: MTN Rwanda Awards Top Women's Saving Groups for Driving Change

MTN Rwanda awarded 25 women's saving groups on Friday, April 25, recognising their promising projects through the MTN Connect Women in Business 2025 competition.

The awards ceremony honoured 12 teams based in Kigali and 13 from other regions across the country. The winning groups are engaged in agriculture and livestock, handicrafts, digital innovation, and a special category dedicated to people living with disabilities.

The competition was organised in partnership with the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion and the Rwanda Evangelical Association (AEE), affiliated with the Anglican Church.

Top winners included Terimbere Kabatare, Twitezimbere Muhinzi Mworozi, and Abahujumugambi in the agriculture category; Imbereheza and Abihuje in arts; Indatwa VSLG, Twitezimbere, and Abihuje Mudende (Dis) in the special category; and Urumuri, Ejoheza Women Agent, and Twiyubake in digital innovation.

Twisungane, a group focused on handicrafts, received the top prize of three million Rwandan francs to help grow their operations.

In total, MTN Rwanda awarded more than Rwf25 million to the groups. The cash prizes are intended to be reinvested in their projects, with MTN pledging to monitor their progress to ensure sustainable growth.

Thancila Nyiranzeyimana, who leads Twisungane, said the prize would allow the group to expand production and better meet customer demand.

"We launched our initiative when the government banned the use of plastic bags," she said. "We created eco-friendly shopping bags using waste from shipping scrap and repurposed cement packaging. We also collaborate with local manufacturers for unused materials."

Previously relying on manual production, the group now plans to invest in electric sewing machines to boost efficiency and expand their customer base.

Alain Numa, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at MTN Rwanda, said the MTN Connect Women in Business programme was launched to support women running small businesses with sustainable visions for growth.

"Every year, MTN donates one per cent of its profits to the foundation, and we channel it toward initiatives like these," Numa said. "This is the sixth edition, and we have been working with women's savings groups across the country. They are undeniably pushing development, and we are proud to be part of it. Many groups have upgraded their projects and made them sustainable, which in turn supports their livelihoods. The impact goes beyond the funds we invest."

Numa added that MTN's efforts align with national goals of citizen development.

"We want to support the government in empowering citizens, especially women who are leading the way," he said. "We encourage women who are not yet part of savings groups to join because these communities can elevate them and help change their futures."

He also called on the private sector to join efforts to uplift women and other vulnerable groups out of poverty.

Marie-Mediatrice Umubyeyi, executive secretary of the National Council of Women, emphasised that collaboration is essential for women's development.

"A woman cannot develop on her own. She needs the support of her husband, her brothers, community leaders, and other stakeholders," Umubyeyi said.

"These prizes are not handouts. They are boosts for women already active in their fields, meant to help them grow in a sustainable way."

She urged women to embrace technology and invest in their skills.

"Learn a skill, put it to use, and take advantage of technology because it will take you further than you think," she said. "You can now transact using your smartphone from home and grow your business. Saving is not just for emergencies at home -- it should be a tool for investing and creating jobs. We also call on men to support and encourage these businesses."