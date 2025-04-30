Rwanda: Iposita Announces National Winners of Groundbreaking Letter-Writing Competition

Kigali, Rwanda — April 28, 2025: Following an inspiring nationwide response, the National Post Office (IPOSITA), is proud to announce the national winners of its inaugural digital letter-writing competition.

Launched in December 2024, the competition invited students across the country to write letters to their parents or loved ones via ePoBox, the National Post Office's Virtual Post Box, blending the tradition of letter writing with the power of technology.

After careful evaluation and a province-level prize draw, five national winners from each province were selected from a pool of thousands of entries received from across the country. These winners stood out not only for the emotional depth of their letters but also for their creativity and thoughtful use of technology to communicate.

Top 20 participants - Rankings, student names, scores, school districts, and provinces

Each winner will receive a full academic scholarship for the upcoming school year, covering tuition and related expenses.

"The response from the students has been truly overwhelming and deeply moving," said the Director General of IPOSITA. "This competition has not only fostered creative expression and meaningful connection among youth, but also empowered them to engage with digital tools in inspiring ways. These heartfelt letters reflect a generation full of promise and potential--proof that Rwanda's future is in capable hands. We eagerly look forward to celebrating the winners at the upcoming award ceremony."

Participants used ePoBox - IPOSITA's digital P.O. BOX --to send their handwritten or typed letters, learning how traditional communication can thrive in a digital age. The initiative is part of IPOSITA's broader mission to foster digital literacy and create inclusive access to communication technologies.

About IPOSITA

The National Post Office also referred to as IPOSITA, is a Public Institution operating in Rwanda's service industry since 1922. The institution mainly exists to provide national and international postal services to meet institutional, social, and individual needs. IPOSITA also provides financial and counter services, acting as a crucial bridge between the online and offline economy.

About ePoBox

ePoBox is Rwanda's Virtual P.O. Box Service that allows anyone with a phone number to obtain a postal address.

Service Availability on the upgraded IremboGov Platform

The upgraded IremboGov platform now offers two MPost services:

Register an ePoBox Address

Renew an ePoBox Address

IPOSITA represents a significant technological advancement, providing a revolutionary approach to mail delivery. This integration demonstrates Rwanda's commitment to digital governance.

Key features and benefits

Mobile as your address: Convert your phone number into a personalised ePoBox.

Affordable pricing: Rwf 8,000 annually for individuals and 15,000 RWF for businesses.

Quick activation: Set up your ePoBox within one business day.

Nationwide access: Reliable postal delivery for both individuals and businesses across Rwanda via the IremboGov platform.

Users will benefit from streamlined logistics and postal operations through a reliable, scalable solution that improves customer service.

User-friendly registration

For individuals: A simple, fast registration using your ID number, name, and birthdate.

For businesses: Instant registration via your Tax Identification Number (TIN).

Why ePoBox?

ePoBox offers convenience and control over your mail management through:

Instant SMS alerts: Receive real-time notifications on your phone whenever you have mail or a package waiting for you at the Post Office. Stay informed and never miss an important delivery.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Company ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Flexible mail management: With ePoBox, you dictate how and where you receive your mail. Choose between doorstep delivery or convenient collection from a location of your choice. Take control of your mail on your terms.

What can I use ePoBox for?

Once you have your ePoBox, the possibilities are endless. One can use it to:

Access all postal services, which include sending and receiving mail and parcels

Access government services seamlessly, including obtaining driver's licenses, logbooks, passports, and title deeds.

Access E-commerce solutions and shop with ease on local platforms like RwandaMart and international giants like Amazon and Alibaba.

Access financial services such as bank accounts and conduct financial transactions hassle-free.

Join the digital revolution: Register for ePoBox today!