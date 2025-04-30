Tanzania's Women Miners Digging for Equality in a Male-Dominated Industry

Dar es Salaam — Under the scorching Tanzanian sun, Neema Mushi wipes sweat from her dust-covered face and swings her pickaxe into the earth. The impact sends dust swirling into the air, coating her tattered clothes. She barely notices. For the past eight years, this has been her life--digging, sifting, sieving, and hoping to strike gold in the male-dominated pits of Geita. It is a grueling task riddled with obstacles.

"I want to own a mining pit myself," she says. "But in this industry, women are always ignored when it comes to land ownership issues."

Despite years of hard work, women like Mushi remain on the wobbly edge of survival.

One evening, after hours of rock crushing, she spots a tiny twinkle of gold. Before she can pocket it, a male miner comes close to her.

"This is my spot," he growls, snatching the gold from her hands. Mushi clenches her fists, knowing she can't fight back--not in a system that was never built for her.

She once tried to register a mining plot in her name. At the local office, the clerk barely looked up.

"You need your husband's permission," he muttered, shuffling papers on his desk. Mushi hesitated--she had no husband, only three children to feed. The clerk shrugged. "Then find a male partner," he said, waving her away.

Before joining Umoja wa Wanawake Wachimbaji, a cooperative for women miners, Mushi struggled to pay her children's school fees. Now, she watches them walk to school in clean uniforms, their laughter filling the air. She has struck more than gold--she has found hope.

A group of women miners formed Umoja wa Wanawake Wachimbaji, pooling resources and fighting for a mining license of their own. Credit: Kizito Makoye/IPS

Crushing Male Chauvinism

Tanzania is Africa's fourth-largest gold producer, with mining contributing nearly 10 percent of the country's GDP. An estimated one to two million people work in artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM), and nearly a third of them are women. Yet, despite their numbers, female miners struggle for recognition, battling land ownership restrictions, lack of financing, and discrimination in a sector where men hold the power.

For years, Mushi worked informally at the edges of licensed mines, sifting through gold-bearing rocks discarded by male miners. Without a mining license or land of her own, she relied on middlemen who bought her finds at exploitative prices.

"If you don't have your own claim, you are at their mercy," she says. "They can chase you away at any time."

Tanzania's mining laws technically allow women to own licenses, but in practice, few manage to acquire them. The bureaucratic process is complex, and costs are prohibitive.

"Most mining land is allocated to men or big companies," says Alpha Ntayomba, a mining activist and Executive Director of the Population Development Initiative. "Women often end up working on borrowed land or as laborers on someone else's claim."

Beyond land rights, financial barriers loom large. Mining requires investment--equipment, processing facilities, and sometimes heavy machinery. But banks see women miners as too risky, denying them loans and locking them into a cycle of dangerous, low-paying work.

As a light rain drizzles, a dozen women trudge through dust-choked paths, carrying heavy sacks of ore on their heads. Many are single mothers, struggling to survive in an industry where they are often underpaid, exploited, and subjected to harassment.

"Women in artisanal mining are at the bottom of the chain," says Ntayomba. "They do the hardest jobs--crushing rocks, washing ore in mercury-contaminated water--yet they earn the least and are most vulnerable to abuse."

Sexual Exploitation and Harassment

For many female miners, exploitation is a daily reality. Reports of sexual harassment and coercion in exchange for job opportunities are widespread. Women working in gold-processing areas often depend on male pit owners or brokers to access ore, making them vulnerable to abuse.

"Some women are forced into exploitative relationships just to get access to the gold they help extract," says Ntayomba. "Sexual favors become a hidden cost of doing business for many women in this sector."

Many hesitate to report harassment for fear of retaliation or job loss. Others lack the legal knowledge or support networks needed to seek justice.

"I know women who were kicked out of their jobs after rejecting advances from male mine owners," Ntayomba says. "The system is rigged against them, and the lack of strong legal protections worsens it."

Health Risks and Mercury Exposure

Beyond exploitation, women in artisanal mining also face severe health risks. Many spend hours washing gold with mercury--a toxic metal that can cause neurological damage and birth defects--without any protective equipment.

"Most women don't know how dangerous mercury is," says Ntayomba. "They mix it with their bare hands and inhale toxic fumes, exposing themselves and their children to long-term health problems."

Activists like Ntayomba are pushing for change through advocacy and training programs. His organization has been lobbying for stricter regulations to protect women's rights, provide safer mining practices, and ensure equal access to economic opportunities.

"We need the government to recognize women miners as key players in the sector," he says. "That means formalizing their work, providing safety training, and ensuring they have legal rights to mining claims."

But progress is slow.

"Women in artisanal mining deserve dignity, fair pay, and protection from exploitation," Ntayomba emphasizes. "The industry cannot continue to thrive on their suffering."

Breaking Rocks, Breaking Barriers

Determined to change their fortunes, Mushi and a group of women miners formed Umoja wa Wanawake Wachimbaji, pooling resources and fighting for a mining license of their own--in line with Sustainable Development Goal 8, which focuses on "Decent Work and Economic Growth, a crucial building block for achieving gender equity and women empowerment.

With support from the Tanzania Women Miners Association (TAWOMA) and government programs for female entrepreneurs, they secured a small mining plot and invested in better equipment.

"We had to prove that we belong here," says Anna Mbwambo, a founding member of the cooperative. "For too long, women have been treated like helpers, not miners."

For Mushi, the cooperative has changed everything. "Before, I could barely afford school fees for my children," she says. "Now, I can save, and I dream of expanding."

Despite persistent challenges, change is underway. Organizations like STAMICO, Tanzania's State Mining Corporation, are training small-scale miners in safer, more efficient techniques. The government has also established gold-buying centers to ensure fairer prices, reducing women's dependence on exploitative middlemen.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Women Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Internationally, calls for gender inclusivity in mining are growing. The World Bank has pushed for reforms to make the industry more accessible to women, while the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) is advocating for policies that empower female miners.

TAWOMA, which has fought for women's rights in mining since 1997, continues to push for a future where women are not just included but leading.

"We want to see women owning mines, running businesses, and making decisions," says its chairwoman.

Carving a New Future

Standing at the edge of her mine, Mushi watches her fellow miners work the land they now own. It is a small plot, overshadowed by larger male-run operations, but to her, it represents something bigger--hope.

"I want my daughters to see that a woman can do anything," she says. "She can work, she can own it, and she can succeed."

She grips her pickaxe and swings again, sending another spray of dust into the air. Each strike brings her closer to a future where women miners are not just surviving but thriving.

This article is brought to you by IPS Noram, in collaboration with INPS Japan and Soka Gakkai International, in consultative status with the UN's Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

IPS UN Bureau Report

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

IPS UN Bureau, IPS UN Bureau Report, SDGs for All