Nigeria: Benue, Plateau Killings - CSOs Demand Justice, Compensation for Victims

Twenty-one civil society organisations, under the Community of Practice Against Mass Atrocities, have condemned the recent coordinated attacks on agrarian communities in Benue and Plateau States, resulting in at least 183 deaths in the third week of April 2025.

The organisations, citing Section 14(2)(b) of the Nigerian Constitution, criticised the government for failing to fulfil its primary duty of ensuring the security and welfare of the people. They described the attacks as acts of terror, perpetrated by criminal groups often mistakenly referred to as herders in conflict with farmers over land and water.

Among the organisations issuing the statement are the Centre for the Advocacy of Justice and Rights, Centre for Community Excellence, Centre for Democracy and Development, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Global Rights, Grassroots Development Monitoring and Advocacy Centre (GDMAC), and the Human Rights Network, among others.

The statement highlighted specific attacks in both states. In Benue, at least 11 people were killed in Akpa, Otukpo LGA, and 56 others died in Logo and Ukum LGAs. Further violence was reported in Agatu, Kwande, and Katsina-Ala. In Plateau, at least 54 people were killed in Zikke village, Bassa LGA, and 52 more were murdered across six villages within Bokkos LGA. Eyewitnesses also reported armed assailants in Tyolough, Ukum LGA, fuelling fears of further attacks.

The CSOs argued that these attacks are not isolated incidents but part of a broader, ongoing crisis reflecting systemic failures by the government. From 2019 to 2024, over 2,100 Nigerians were killed in similar assaults. The frequency and scale of these attacks, alongside the impunity surrounding them, highlight the Nigerian state's failure to uphold its constitutional duties as set out in Section 14(2)(b).

The victims, including men, women, children, and the elderly, were killed in their homes, on their farms, and while they slept. Their only "crime" was living in rural communities, which have become increasingly unsafe due to the government's neglect.

This disregard for human life violates Section 33(1) of the Nigerian Constitution, which guarantees the right to life. The CSOs also called for the government to address the underlying land use issues that fuel these attacks. These disputes go beyond ownership and involve survival, identity, and economic control. In Plateau and Benue, land grabs linked to mining activities further exacerbate tensions, with land historically used for farming being appropriated without consent from local communities.

The CSOs expressed frustration over the federal government's inaction, particularly when compared to its swift response to less pressing political matters. This selective urgency erodes public trust in the government.

The organisations called for several actions, including an independent investigation into all reported attacks, with the National Human Rights Commission and the United Nations Human Rights Council ensuring swift and impartial prosecution of perpetrators. They also called for increased security in high-risk areas, focusing on early warning systems and rapid response mechanisms.

Furthermore, they recommended deploying the Nigerian Air Force for aerial surveillance and raids, with real-time feeds made publicly available.

The CSOs advocated for coordinated ground operations to secure the lands taken from agrarian communities and the use of drones for surveillance, in collaboration with state governments. They also demanded compensation for the victims' families.

To prevent further violence, they supported the establishment of community-led safety watches.

"Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and displaced communities. We stand in solidarity with all victims of mass atrocities. The government must act now, not only to restore peace but also to preserve its legitimacy," they concluded.