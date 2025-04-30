Sudan: Jabir Briefed On Gezira State's Preparations for Currency Replacement

Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, was briefed on the overall situation in Al-Gezira State and the state government's arrangements for the currency replacement process during the coming period, as well as the measures taken by the state to ensure the success of the summer agricultural season.

During a meeting at his office in Portsudan on Tuesday with Al-Gezira State Wali (governor), Al-Tahir Ibrahim Al-Khair, His Excellency pledged to overcome all obstacles and challenges impeding the progress of the replacement process, including opening bank accounts and networking to facilitate procedures and bank transfers. He urged citizens to expedite the opening of bank accounts.

The meeting touched on proposed solutions to overcome the challenges of ensuring a successful summer agricultural season in the state, including the provision of seeds, the opening of irrigation canals within Al-Gezira Scheme, taking advantage of the large uncultivated areas, and coordination with relevant authorities to provide microfinance to farmers.

For his part, the Wali of Gezira State explained that the meeting discussed the state's preparations to begin the currency replacement process in the coming period. He explained that a number of new applications have been activated to facilitate the movement of money transfers between citizens' various bank accounts.

Regarding the summer season, the Wali of Al-Gezira State said that TSC Member pledged to overcome all obstacles and to support the agricultural sector and provide seeds and production inputs.

He noted that the state has already begun opening irrigation canals within Al-Gezira, Al-Hurga Nour-El-Din, and Al-Hilaliya projects, in addition to exploiting the large areas, amounting to 1,770,000 acres, outside the project for rain-fed irrigation.