President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune received Monday credentials from five (5) new ambassadors to Algeria.

The ambassadors concerned are the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Yusuf Ahmed Hassan, the Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea, Abdourahmane Sikhé Camara, the Ambassador of the Republic of Zambia, Topply Mulambo Lubaya, the Ambassador of the Republic of Bosnia Herzegovina, Bojana Kondic Panic and the Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia, Andres Rundu.