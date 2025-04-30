Egypt's Foreign Affairs Minister Congratulates Somalia's New FM Via Phone Call and Pledge Strong Diplomatic Ties

29 April 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Migration, Dr. Badr Abdel-Aty, spoke by phone with Somalia's new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Abdisalam Abdi Ali, to congratulate him on his recent appointment.

Dr. Abdel-Aty wished him success in his new role and reaffirmed Egypt's strong support for Somalia, especially in areas of national security and building government institutions.

He emphasized the deep, historical friendship between Egypt and Somalia, which was further strengthened during Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's official visit to Egypt in January 2025.

That visit marked a new phase of strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The Egyptian minister stated that Egypt stands firmly with Somalia in its efforts to fight terrorism and maintain stability. Both ministers agreed to continue working closely together to support development in the Horn of Africa and to hold regular consultations on regional and international issues.

Minister Abdisalam expressed his appreciation for Egypt's continued support, especially its contributions to the African Union mission that plays a key role in stabilizing Somalia.

The call reflects the shared commitment of both nations to deepen cooperation, promote peace, and work together to face common challenges in the region.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

