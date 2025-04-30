Ethiopia: Amhara Judges Association Says Approved Salary Adjustments Remain Unenforced, Urges Prompt Budget Allocation

Addis Abeba- The Amhara Region Judges Association has said that despite the approval of revised salaries and benefit adjustments by the Regional Judges Administration Plenary Committee, the decisions "have not yet been implemented," and warned that the delay is "causing significant dissatisfaction among judges."

In a statement issued on April 27, the Association said the Plenary Committee--which it described as having "the legal authority to determine judges' salaries and benefits"--had approved detailed salary scales and allowances following recommendations from a study committee. Despite this, it said, "the decision... has not yet been implemented for judges and panal appointees."

The Association added that judges are also affected by the non-enforcement of a nationwide cost-of-living salary adjustment introduced for public employees. "Despite its application to all employees," it stated, "the adjustment has not been applied to judges and committee appointees."

While acknowledging what it called "positive steps" by the regional government--such as the adoption of the Court Enhancement Proclamation and the legal recognition of judicial immunity for the first time--the Association stressed that these reforms "cannot be considered complete" without concrete improvements in judges' salaries.

"It is certain," the Association wrote, "that improving salaries and benefits plays an irreplaceable role in strengthening the courts."

The statement noted that the Regional Supreme Court is "closely following up" on the matter and has been in contact with the Regional Administration, Council, and Finance Bureau regarding the required budget. "The delay," it added, "is due in part to the absence of budget allocation from the regional government."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Regarding the federal cost-of-living adjustment, the Association said a committee was formed following the National Legal Interpreters Forum to submit a consolidated request "in the name of all Regional Supreme Courts."

The Association called on regional authorities to "allocate the required budget without further delay," and urged member judges to remain patient, stating that the Regional Supreme Court is "making continuous efforts" to secure the necessary funding.

The Association had previously welcomed the Regional Council's approval of a proclamation granting judges immunity from prosecution, saying it would allow them to perform their duties "without any internal or external influences."