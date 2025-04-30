Somalia: Somali Forces Launch Successful Operation Against Al-Shabaab in Middle Shabelle

29 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali government forces, in collaboration with local fighters, have successfully carried out operations in the Ciid-Ciidka area of Mahaday, in the Middle Shabelle region, destroying key Al-Shabaab hideouts and causing significant losses to the militant group.

The operation, which was carefully planned, resulted in the dismantling of several Al-Shabaab bases. Authorities reported that the militants were forced to withdraw from the area following heavy attacks targeting their positions.

"We have achieved major successes in securing the region. Al-Shabaab is now in a very difficult position and is unable to continue its attacks against civilians," said a senior Somali military official.

The operation is part of a broader effort to restore security in Middle Shabelle, a region that has faced ongoing instability due to frequent attacks and terror acts by Al-Shabaab.

In addition to the military operation, authorities are focused on ensuring the safety of civilians, with plans to strengthen security measures and prevent the return of militants to the area.

"We will continue to support the local population in regions affected by instability to ensure they can live in peace, free from the dangers posed by Al-Shabaab," the official added.

Somali forces are expected to continue operations in the coming weeks, with the aim of further weakening Al-Shabaab's presence and boosting overall security in the region.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.