Ethiopia: AfDB Renews U.S.$3.2 Billion Deal With IADB to Boost Lending Power, Resilience

Addis Ababa, — The African Development Bank (AfDB) has renewed 3.2 billion U.S. dollars exposure exchange with the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) to strengthen capital efficiency, boost development lending, and enhance global financial resilience.

The agreement with the Inter-American Development Bank, renewing a prior agreement originally executed between the two institutions in 2015.

The agreement was signed in Washington DC, on the sidelines of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund Spring meetings, according to TechAfrica News.

This is the fourth exposure exchange undertaken by the African Development Bank with other Multilateral Development Banks, in the continuous pursuit of innovative ways of strengthening the capital adequacy and efficiency of Multilateral Development Banks, as well as boost their development lending capacity.

Since 2015, the African Development Bank has used these agreements to diversify lending within its sovereign portfolio and deploy capital effectively while preserving a resilient financial base.

The tool ensures the African Development Bank remains agile, well-capitalized, and committed to innovation in support of development in Africa.

Today's transaction follows previous successful agreements between the African Development Bank and other Multilateral Development Banks, including the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Asian Development Bank.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This transaction underpins the African Development Bank's forward-looking approach to capital and risk management.

"We are pleased to continue our positive longstanding collaboration with Inter-American Development Bank in structuring and executing innovative financial solutions to align with the G20's call for Multilateral Development Banks to work together as a system in expanding development impact to our member countries." Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of African Development said.

Bank Inter-American Development Bank President Ilan Goldfajn pointed to the success of the first agreement signed with the African Development Bank ten years ago.

"This new agreement marks yet another milestone in our strong and fruitful collaboration with the African Development Bank. Thanks to this operation we're strengthening the financial resilience, creditworthiness, and financing capacity of both of our institutions. A win-win for all, that will benefit the people of Latin America and the Caribbean and Africa," Goldfajn stated.

Adesina added that Multilateral Development Banks should do more of such transactions because of their proven success and impact.