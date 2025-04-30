Kenya: China Affirms Clear Stance On Tariffs, Vows to Stand With Kenya in Global Trade Justice

China has reaffirmed its unwavering position on global trade fairness, vowing to stand firmly with Kenya and other Global South nations in defending multilateralism and resisting economic coercion.

Speaking in Nairobi following President William Ruto's recent state visit to China, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Dr. Guo Haiyan declared that Beijing will not bow to external pressure in trade matters but remains open to dialogue based on mutual respect.

"Our position is consistent and clear," said Ambassador Guo. "We will fight, if fight we must. Our doors are open to negotiation. But if a negotiated solution is truly what the US wants, it must stop exerting extreme pressure, stop threatening and blackmailing China, and seek dialogue based on equality, respect, and mutual benefit."

She dismissed recent claims by U.S. officials that Washington and Beijing were engaged in tariff negotiations.

"China and the US are not having any consultations or negotiations on tariffs--still less reaching a deal," she said.

Ambassador Guo emphasized that China will continue working with countries like Kenya to uphold international trade rules and promote economic justice.

"China will stand with countries worldwide, including Kenya, in solidarity and cooperation to tackle various challenges, protect legitimate rights and interests, uphold international trade rules, and defend international fairness and justice," she said.

The remarks followed President Ruto's state visit to Beijing -- the first by an African leader since the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit -- during which Kenya and China elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the New Era, the highest level of diplomatic engagement.

During the four-day visit, President Ruto held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, witnessed the signing of 20 state agreements, and reiterated shared opposition to trade wars, unilateral sanctions, and protectionism.

"President Ruto's visit was a great success," Guo said. "It not only reinforced our strong ties but also sent a powerful signal against economic coercion and hegemonic tools such as unlawful sanctions, decoupling, tariff barriers, and technology blockades."

The agreements covered wide-ranging sectors including infrastructure, education and training, cultural exchange, trade, and media cooperation.

Among the tangible outcomes was China's pledge to increase imports of Kenyan products, particularly avocados and anchovies. Agreements on quarantine and hygiene standards were also finalized to facilitate Kenya's fish exports to China -- a major win for local farmers and exporters.

China further committed to expand education and capacity-building support, including more scholarships and vocational training for Kenyan students. Universities from both countries will also collaborate on scientific and academic research.

On infrastructure, China reaffirmed support for key connectivity projects such as the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Malaba, upgrades to the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit-Malaba highway, Kiambu and Eldoret bypasses, and Nithi Bridge construction.

"This cooperation cements Kenya's role as a key Belt and Road Initiative partner and strengthens East Africa's trade integration," said Guo.

During the Kenya-China Private Sector Roundtable and Business Forum, President Ruto witnessed the signing of Sh137 billion (USD 1.06 billion) worth of investment deals in manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure -- projects expected to generate over 28,000 jobs. Notable among them are a Special Economic Zone in Kilifi and new agribusiness ventures in Kajiado and Baringo counties.

Ruto used the forum to reiterate Kenya's stance against protectionist policies and called for fairness in global commerce.

"Trade wars undermine the existing international order," he said, thanking China for defending the rights of developing nations.

President Xi echoed the sentiment, pledging to deepen cooperation with Kenya and other developing countries to confront global challenges and uphold multilateral trade systems.

"The visit achieved fruitful results and reaffirmed China's strong support for Kenya's development journey," Ambassador Guo said.

President Ruto's trip -- his first state visit to China since taking office and third overall -- reaffirmed Nairobi's strategic ties with Beijing, at a time when China remains Kenya's largest infrastructure partner and a top trading ally.