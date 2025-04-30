Ethiopia: Getachew Reda to Form Tigray Liberal Democratic Party Marking a Major Shift in Tigray's Political Landscape

Addis Abeba — A new political party, the Tigray Liberal Democratic Party (TLDP), is in the process of being formed by a faction that split from Tigray's oldest political party, Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), with former Interim Administration President Getachew Reda emerging as its leading figure.

The party is reportedly grounded in liberal democratic principles and is currently undergoing the registration process, according to a report by the BBC Amharic.

The formation of the TLDP marks a formal break in a factional conflict that had been simmering within the TPLF for months.

The internal split erupted publicly in August 2024, when Getachew Reda, then Vice Chairperson of the TPLF and President of the Tigray Interim Regional Administration, refused to participate in the party's 14th Congress, citing concerns over its legitimacy and democratic integrity. In a strongly-worded letter addressed to TPLF Chairman Dr. Debretsion Gebremichael, Getachew warned that attending the congress would "endanger both the party and the people of Tigray."

In the weeks that followed, the dispute escalated. On 9 August, a parallel conference titled "Salvation of the People and the Party" and chaired by Getachew declared the 14th Congress "null and void."

By October, the TPLF leadership responded by expelling Getachew and several key allies from their posts in the interim administration, accusing them of "embezzlement and undermining the party's authority." These included Beyene Mekru, Professor Kindeya Gebrehiwot, and other high-ranking officials.

In response, Getachew's-led interim administration said the Debretsion-led TPLF faction had staged an "official coup" against the regional government. In a November 2024 statement, the administration alleged that TPLF operatives had seized control of government institutions and entered into covert agreements with military leaders, destabilizing regional governance.

Getachew has since left Tigray, and in March requested "necessary assistance" from the federal government, but he was eventually replaced by Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede who has been named the new interim president of the Tigray region.

Although Getachew has since been appointed as Prime Minister Abiy's Special Advisor for East Africa with a ministerial portfolio, the planned establishment of the new party under his stewardship indicates that he has since proceeded with efforts to establish a new political vehicle.

The BBC quoted its sources as saying that the new party, though still in the registration phase and yet to be formally recognized by the National Electoral Board, is intended to operate at the regional level and seeks to offer an alternative political vision for Tigray rooted in "democratic pluralism." The group has reportedly completed its bylaws and policy programs and is collecting signatures in support of its official registration.

The name Tigray Liberal Democratic Party is also not yet final, according to the report, as the party has not held its founding congress or secured official recognition. However, a preliminary recognition is expected by early May. Alongside Getachew, the expelled key figures including Beyene and Professor Kindeya are also expected to play key roles in the new party.

The announcement came in the heels of the warning issued by Debretsion's-led TPLF in Tigray that failure to reinstate the party's legal status could pose a "serious threat" to the Pretoria peace agreement, a warning that was issued just weeks before the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) is scheduled to revoke its full legal status.

If formalized, the formation of the TLDP signals not just a structural reconfiguration in Tigray's political landscape but also the possible emergence of a new liberal ideological front and in direct contrast to the dominant legacy of the TPLF's decades long leftist origins.