Nigeria: Governor Namadi Appoints Aisha Mujaddadi As Director-General of Investjigawa

press release

With 19 years of significant experience in international development consultancy, Mrs Mujaddadi has contributed to numerous important projects and programmes involving the World Bank, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), and the European Union.

Governor Umar A Namadi has approved the appointment of Aisha Shehu Mujaddadi as the new Director-General of the Jigawa State Investment Promotion Agency (InvestJigawa). The announcement was made in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State (SSG), Bala Ibrahim.

Mrs Aisha Mujaddadi graduated from the University of Maiduguri in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics. She furthered her education, obtaining a Master of Business Administration from Bayero University, Kano, in 2011.

With 19 years of significant experience in international development consultancy, Mrs Mujaddadi has contributed to numerous important projects and programmes involving the World Bank, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), and the European Union. This experience has provided her with essential skills relevant to her new position.

Mrs Mujaddadi has served on several committees at both state and federal government levels and has also been a board member for the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service. Her expertise lies particularly in stakeholder engagement and advocating for policy changes.

The Secretary to the Government emphasised that the appointment was made based on merit, competence, and personal integrity, reflecting the administration's confidence in Mrs Mujaddadi's capabilities.

The SSG expressed his hope that the new Director-General would meet the expectations placed upon her and make significant contributions to the development of Jigawa State. He encouraged her to execute the current administration's policies and programmes diligently, with commitment and professionalism. He stated that the appointment takes immediate effect.