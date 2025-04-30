Somalia Speaker Reverses Expulsion of Lawmaker After Backlash

29 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Speaker of the House of the People, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Adan Madoobe), has reversed his decision to expel MP Dr. Abdullahi Abiib, referring the matter back to the parliamentary committee on rules, ethics, and privileges for review, officials said Tuesday.

The move comes after widespread backlash in parliament, where more than 110 lawmakers submitted a motion accusing the Speaker of exceeding his authority after he announced during the sixth session that Abiib had lost his seat (HOP#201) and called for it to be declared vacant.

The unexpected reversal is seen as a step toward de-escalation within the legislature, with MPs expected to withdraw their motion following the Speaker's climbdown.

Dr. Abiib's seat remains under review, pending the committee's findings. There was no immediate comment from MP Abiib, who is a vocal critic of the current Somali government.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.