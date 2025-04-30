Somalia Speaker Reverses Expulsion of Lawmaker After Backlash

Somalia's Speaker of the House of the People, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Adan Madoobe), has reversed his decision to expel MP Dr. Abdullahi Abiib, referring the matter back to the parliamentary committee on rules, ethics, and privileges for review, officials said Tuesday.

The move comes after widespread backlash in parliament, where more than 110 lawmakers submitted a motion accusing the Speaker of exceeding his authority after he announced during the sixth session that Abiib had lost his seat (HOP#201) and called for it to be declared vacant.

The unexpected reversal is seen as a step toward de-escalation within the legislature, with MPs expected to withdraw their motion following the Speaker's climbdown.

Dr. Abiib's seat remains under review, pending the committee's findings. There was no immediate comment from MP Abiib, who is a vocal critic of the current Somali government.