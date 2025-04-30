Nigeria's Petroleum Industry Attracts More Investment, Expansion

Nigeria's Petroleum Industry is attracting exponential private sector-led investment drive, indicating positive policy initiatives by the federal government.

The current policy drive was spuring private sector investment, especially in the downstream oil industry.

This is coming as Sunbeth Energies Limited has commenced key investment drive to boost Nigeria's energy sector growth.

The firm has announced strategic growth agenda, operational excellence, and nationwide expansion, strengthening its position in Nigeria's energy landscape.

To drive the new agenda, the firm has appointed Lateef Abioye as its new Managing Director. In this role, Abioye will spearhead the company's growth drive and efficiency management.

A wholly-owned Nigerian company, Sunbeth Energies is in the global business of petroleum product trading, covering production, storage, transportation, marketing, and distribution.

The company has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality fuel products through its integrated trading and logistics operations.

Leveraging a strong international network, Sunbeth Energies secures competitive pricing and guarantees premium product quality for its customers. The company currently operates three fuel stations and has outlined bold plans to scale up to 50 operational stations across Nigeria.

Under Abioye's leadership, the company is set to accelerate this expansion, enhancing accessibility and elevating service delivery across its retail network.

With a distinguished track record in the energy sector, Abioye brings deep expertise in business development, operational leadership, and strategic execution. His appointment is expected to reinforce Sunbeth's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence in the downstream oil and gas sector.

"We are delighted to welcome Lateef Abioye as the Managing Director of Sunbeth Energies," said Olasunkanmi Owoyemi, Director at Sunbeth Energies. "His experience and vision align with our mission to grow our footprint and provide world-class energy solutions across Nigeria."

As the company enters a new phase of growth, Sunbeth Energies remains committed to delivering superior fuel services while contributing to national development through job creation and infrastructure investment.

Sunbeth Energies Limited (SEL) is an affiliate of Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited and a wholly-owned Nigerian company engaged in the trading of crude oil and petroleum products. With operations spanning exploration, production, storage, transportation, marketing, and distribution, SEL plays a vital role in the global oil and gas value chain.

Recognised for its reliability and expertise, Sunbeth Energies has built a strong reputation as a trusted trading and logistics partner within Nigeria's oil and gas sector.

The company continues to leverage its industry knowledge and strategic partnerships to deliver quality petroleum products and drive growth across the energy landscape.