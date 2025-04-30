Zimbabwe: Gonye Reelected ZOC President

Thabani Gonye has been reelected President of the Zimbabwe Olympics Committee (ZOC) . This follows a highly competitive election held on Sunday in Harare.

Gonye emerged victorious with 15 votes, securing a narrow win over his rival, Ringisai Mapondera, who garnered 12 votes.

Alongside Gonye, ZOC's newly appointed executive members include former ZBC sports journalist Merit Munzwembiri and Fedrick Ndlovu, who will serve as Vice Presidents.

The election also saw the appointment of several prominent figures in the sports administration world to the ZOC board. These include former ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela and former Zimbabwean long-distance runner Abel Chimukoko, both of whom bring invaluable experience to the committee.

The Full ZOC Executive Team

Thabani Gonye - President

- President Fedrick Ndlovu - Vice President

- Vice President Merit Munzwembiri - Vice President

Board Members: