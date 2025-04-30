Zimbabwe: Mwonzora in Court Over U.S.$22k Fraud Allegation

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) president Douglas Mwonzora has appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court on allegations of US$22,000 rental fraud.

Mwonzora, along with party representatives Chengetai Guta and Tapiwa Mashakada, appeared before Harare magistrate Lisa Mutendereki.

The trio was coming from home and not from police custody hence bail issues did not arise.

The prosecution alleges that in September 2023, Denmark Training Services, the complainant in this matter, contacted the MDC offices in Harare seeking to lease commercial stand number 18168 Belvedere, Harare, having learned through informal channels that the property belonged to the party.

At the offices, the complainant reportedly spoke to Mashakada who confirmed that the stand belongs to the party and he got interested to be a tenant at that stand.

The complainant was told to wait for an answer since the third accused (Mashakada) wanted be given permission to lease the stand from Mwonzora.

The court heard that Mashakada was given the permission by Mwonzora to lease the stand and a lease agreement was written between the parties after the complainant paid money to the tune of US$22 000 and was given some receipts.

After paying the required amount the complainant moved on to occupy the stand but he mistakenly occupied the wrong stand that is he occupied the stand belonging to Croco Holdings.

When the complainant was starting to develop the stand, he was approached by Croco Holding personnels and was told that the stand belongs to them not MDC and was instructed to stop to developing it.

Further allegations are that the complainant notified the accused about the issue and they had a meeting with Guta and Mwonzora. After the meeting that is when he established that he had gone to a wrong stand number.

It is further alleged that the complainant later went to the correct stand with the intention of developing it and he found out that the stand already occupied by another person.

According to court papers, the complainant informed the accused on the issue and was told to occupy the stand on May 1 2024 after removing the one who had occupied the stand but it was contrary to their agreement which stated that the lease agreement will start on October 1 2023.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The accused reportedly collected money from the complainant knowing very well that there is also another tenant at the stand and knowing that they had no lease with the City of Harare.

On May 1 2024, the complainant allegedly proceeded to the said stand with the intention to start developing it and unfortunately it was still occupied.

Upon trying to remove the person occupying the stand, he was ordered not to enter the premise by Guta. He was allegedly verbally told that they had cancelled the lease agreement and was told to be reimbursed his money and this prompted the complainant to file a police report.

However investigations revealed that the lease entered by the City of Harare and the MDC was cancelled on August 20 2023 hence by the time the accused entered into a lease agreement with the complainant their lease agreement had been cancelled long back.

The response from city of Harare attached on the request of the status of the leased stand number. It stated that the land belongs to council and no other party has legal right to deal or transact with the property.