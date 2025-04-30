Kenya: Over 50 Betting Firms Shut Off As Govt Cracks Down On Illegal Operators

Nairobi — The government has shut off over 50 betting firms for operating without the approvals of the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB).

In a letter sent to Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) CEO David Mugonyi, BLCB directed Safaricom to suspend all paybill payments as well as STK push services for firms such as Cheza Crash, Skai Crash, Vuma Bet, and Aviator 254, among others.

"Unauthorized betting websites have sparked public outrage by operating without approval from the Board. The Board has taken note of complaints from concerned citizens regarding these platforms, which exploit users by demanding money through betting schemes," BLCB announced in a statement.

"Investigations by the Board reveal that these fraudulent sites scam bettors by accepting deposits via pay bill numbers or STK push services, only to withhold payouts," added BCLB.

"Additionally, the platforms violate the gaming regulations set by the Board, necessitating their immediate shutdown."

Earlier, the state also banned gambling advertising on all media platforms for 30 days, citing increased addiction to betting across the country.

"The Board has determined that necessary measures must be taken against the listed websites, including their im

mediate shutdown. Additionally, by copy of this letter, Safaricom PLC Limited is hereby instructed to suspend all associated Pay Bill numbers with immediate effect," BLCB added.