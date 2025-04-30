Nigeria: Downpour - What Lagos Residents Should Do to Stay Safe - NEMA

He warned Lagos residents from taking shelter under temporary or makeshift accommodation during rainfall to avoid disaster.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has cautioned Lagos residents to observe safety rules to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall in the state.

NEMA Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office, Ibrahim Farinloye, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mr Farinloye said motorists should park their vehicles and move away to safer environments during heavy rainfall.

He warned Lagos residents from taking shelter under temporary or makeshift accommodation during rainfall to avoid disaster.

He said people living on low-level ground should move to higher ground for safety.

"Parents are enjoined not to send their children to errands during the rains.

"Follow instructions given by public safety officials.

"Be alert to changing weather conditions and be ready to move to higher ground.

"Consider postponing outdoor activities," Mr Farinloye said.

He advised parents to tie down or bring in outdoor objects (patio furniture, children's toys, trash cans, etc.) that could be swept away or damaged during flooding.

"Consider unplugging sensitive electronic equipment before flooding occurs. But do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water.

"Elevate items stored in your basement to prevent damage. If you have a sump pump, check that it is working," Mr Farinloye said.

He stressed that residents should consider clearing street catch basins to prevent or reduce street flooding.

He said motorists should avoid camping or parking along streams, rivers, creeks, or other areas prone to flooding during heavy rainfall.

"These areas can flood rapidly and with little warning," Mr Farinloye said.

NAN reports that many parts of Lagos have been experiencing downpour for about two consecutive days, leading to flash flooding and the destruction of the roofs of some buildings.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency had warned that about 30 states, including Lagos, were at high risk of severe flooding as the rainy season approaches, raising nationwide concern over the country's level of preparedness.

(NAN)