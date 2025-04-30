East Africa: Horn of Africa to Be Wetter Than Usual From May to July, Says ICPAC

29 April 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Most parts of the Horn of Africa are expected to be wetter than usual between May and July 2025, the Climate Prediction and Applications Center (ICPAC) of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an East African bloc, said Tuesday in its latest forecast.

ICPAC said the wetter-than-normal conditions would affect most countries in the region, including Kenya, Somalia, southern Ethiopia, Uganda, eastern South Sudan, Rwanda, and Burundi.

Only a few areas, including northern Ethiopia, western South Sudan, and northeastern Tanzania, are expected to experience drier-than-usual conditions, it said.

"The corresponding seasonal temperatures are expected to be warmer than usual," ICPAC noted, adding that temperatures could exceed 32 degrees Celsius in some countries.

According to ICPAC, the Horn of Africa recorded below-average rainfall between March and May. Typically, the region receives heavy rains during this period, but the pattern has now shifted to between May and July.

Climate change has disrupted this trend, leaving the region grappling with extreme and unpredictable weather, including frequent rains, it added.

The resulting challenges could further exacerbate food insecurity in the region, where at least 73 million people are already affected.

