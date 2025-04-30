Namibia: Office of the President Receives Additional N$400 Million

The Office of the President has been allocated over N$1.4 billion for the 2025/26 financial year.

This is a significant increase from last year's budget.

Prime minister Elijah Ngurare on Monday motivated the budget in the parliament, stating that it had risen by N$466 million from the previous budget of N$991 million for the 2024/25 financial year.

He said over N$1.2 billion has been allocated for operational expenditures, representing 83%, while the remaining N$245 million is earmarked for development expenditure.

Ngurare said the budget increase resulted from the three directorates that were transferred to the Office of the President, namely marginalised communities, disability affairs, and the upstream oil and gas directorate.

"With this addition, we are presented with new opportunities and challenges which necessitate additional funding for this financial year," the prime minister said.

He said the 2025/26 national budget is necessary to enable president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to continue leading the Namibians towards prosperity.

"This budget is a catalyst to unlock key sectors of our economy for sustainable development, such as oil and gas, while tackling the issues of youth unemployment, sustainable economic growth, and quality service delivery to the Namibian people," Ngurare said.

Meanwhile, the budget for the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, which also falls under the presidency, increased to N$150 million from N$135 million from the previous year.

The allocation, Ngurare noted, is expected to further strengthen and facilitate the implementation of the board's mandate, including identifying and developing new economic sectors and identifying segments of industry value chains.