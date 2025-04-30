Nigeria: Govt Ends Foreign Scholarship Scheme

29 April 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Federal Government has announced the termination of its Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) scholarship programme, citing inefficiency and misallocation of national resources.

This decision follows complaints from previous scholarship recipients who claimed the government had abandoned them during their studies abroad.

The BEA programme, established through diplomatic partnerships, offered Nigerian students opportunities to study in countries such as China, Russia, Hungary, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt and Serbia. However, according to the government, the scheme has become unsustainable.

Despite assuring that all pending stipends and entitlements had been disbursed up to December 2024, and that additional funds had been requested to address currency-related shortfalls, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, confirmed the programme's cancellation during a meeting with the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Tuesday.

"2024, when I assumed office, I was asked to approve N650 million for 60 students going to Morocco under the BEA programme. I refused. It's not fair to Nigerian students," Alausa said.

"I reviewed the courses--some students went to Algeria, a French-speaking country, to study English, Psychology, and Sociology--courses we teach better in Nigeria."

The minister criticised the lack of oversight in the programme, pointing out that the government covers yearly travel expenses for beneficiaries but does not track their academic progress.

"In 2025 alone, the government planned to spend N9 billion on just 1,200 students. It's unjust to spend such a huge amount sending students abroad to study courses available locally while millions of Nigerian students receive no support," he stated.

Alausa added that every course currently being studied by BEA recipients is available in Nigerian universities.

"We have evaluated every course these 1,200 students are studying abroad--every single one is available in Nigerian universities. We are cancelling the BEA. It is not the best use of public funds.

"That money will now be used to fund local scholarships and support more students," he said.

The minister assured all that current BEA beneficiaries would be allowed to complete their programmes, but no new admissions would be accepted under the arrangement from 2025 onward.

Alausa also criticised some beneficiaries for using social media to "blackmail" the government rather than engaging through proper channels.

In response, NANS President Olushola Oladoja praised the minister's stance and lauded the education ministry's progress since Alausa assumed office.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.