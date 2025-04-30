Nigeria: Again, Anyaoku Calls for New Constitution

A former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has restated the call for a new democratic constitution for Nigeria to address the country's pluralism.

He noted that good governance is possible if only the constitution allows it.

Anyaoku made the call during the 14th edition of Emeka Anyaoku Distinguished Lecture Series on Good Governance with the theme: "Imperative of Good Governance In Nigeria".

The Youth Affairs International Foundation organised the lecture series on Tuesday at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Enugu.

He supported the idea of restructuring the country's system of governance and described Nigeria as a Country, not a Nation, as it has remained a pluralistic country.

However, at 92, he regretted that Nigeria was still struggling with its pluralism and numerous challenges. He warned that many countries that failed to address their pluralism with a genuine federal constitution had since disintegrated.

"So, I have consistently advocated for a new democratic constitution for Nigeria, which addresses our plurality. This country was more peaceful and developed faster in the first six years of our independence because it had a genuine federal constitution, which allowed the four regions to take care of their regional development, social amenities, education, health, and internal security," the octogenarian said.

The renowned diplomat described Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah as a quiet and truly performing governor.

The elder statesman averred that the governor was genuinely transforming Enugu, which was hitherto known as a civil service city, into a hub for Industrial, Educational, and Agricultural Innovation with little publicity.

Earlier, the keynote speaker and the immediate past Chief of Staff to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, stated that the crisis of governance and leadership playing out around the world has been a source of intense and multiple discussions, from gatherings of international communities and business leadership to meetings of Diplomats, Scholars, and Civil Society in the diaspora.

In his speech, the chairman of the occasion, General Ike Nwachukwu, said Nigeria, with its rich tapestry of culture, abundant resources, and resilient populace, holds immense potential. Yet, its challenges in leadership and governance have often impeded the journey toward sustainable development and national cohesion.

Also speaking, Governor Mbah described Anyaoku as an inspirational figure and one of Nigeria's best gifts to the world, adding that good governance is a subject he has always found quite fascinating.