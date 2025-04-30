Zimbabwe: Fishermen Drown in Lake Kariba After Boat Capsizes in Hippo Attack, Bodies Still Missing

30 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Two Kariba fishermen drowned after their boat capsized following an attack by a hippopotamus.

The human-wildlife conflict case occurred at Gatche Gatche fishing camp, where a search has been launched for the missing bodies.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mashonaland West spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, confirmed the tragedy.

"On 25 April 2025 at around 1530 hours and at Gatche Gatche fishing camp, Kariba, two men who were fishing in the lake drowned when their boat capsized after being attacked by a hippopotamus.

"They failed to swim to the shore, and their bodies are still missing. A report was made at ZRP Kariba by Zimparks (Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority) officials at Charara site," said Kohwera.

ZRP Sub Aqua attended the scene, and efforts are still in progress to locate the bodies.

Kohwera warned members of the public in wildlife-infested areas to be vigilant in order to curb the prevalence of human-wildlife conflicts.

"Police continue to urge the public staying or doing their day-to-day business in wildlife-infested areas to be on high alert always, as chances of being attacked are always high," he added.

