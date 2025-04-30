Zimbabwe: Police Say Gweru Constable to Face Criminal and Disciplinary Action After High-Speed Chase Leaves Two Dead

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said investigations are underway after a high-speed chase left two dead in Gweru.

This follows a viral video online showing a Toyota Aqua vehicle crashed into a tree along Bristol Road, Gweru and the two car occupants dead.

Eyewitnesses at the scene alleged the car was being pursued by police when the accident happened, and the officer, Constable Sakala had fled.

In a statement, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Sakala of ZRP Mkoba will face criminal and disciplinary action.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are being conducted in connection with a fatal road traffic accident which occurred along Bristol Road on April 28, 2025, at around 2230 hours where two Toyota Aqua occupants died on the spot when their vehicle hit a tree in a speed chase with Constable Sakala of ZRP Mkoba.

"The police have taken note of the videos circulating on social media platforms in relation to the accident.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that both criminal and disciplinary action will be taken against Constable Sakala for his conduct," said Nyathi.

The ZRP has expressed its condolences to the families of the victims.