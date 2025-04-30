Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Banks On UN Security Council Seat to Save Faltering International Re-Engagement

IF successfully voted into the United Nations Security Council, President Emmerson Mnangagwa will use the non-permanent seat to attract and win over the West, cabinet has been told.

This follows hurdles faced by his regime in re-engaging with countries such as America, the United Kingdom (UK), Australia and Canada, who have all continuously raised red flags on unattended issues such as human rights abuses and corruption.

A seat on the UN Security Council means Zimbabwe will have an opportunity to thaw relations with the five permanent members: China, France, Russia, UK, and America.

Elections will be held at this year's UN General Assembly in September, in New York, with Zimbabwe getting backing from regional body SADC members, the African Union (AU), Russia and Belarus.

Mnangagwa is expected to launch Zimbabwe's campaign there.

If successful, this will be the third time Zimbabwe has had a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, having sat in 1983-1984 and 1991-1992.

"The outcome will be the reaffirmation of the country's commitment to upholding international peace and security as well as the generation of international goodwill towards the country," said Information Minister Jenfan Muswere at Tuesday's post-Cabinet media briefing.

Only Russia and China, amongst the permanent members, have cordial relations with Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa recently suspended tariffs on goods from America so as to build what he said was a positive relationship with the superpower and its President Donald Trump.

He has been trying to court America and other financial powers since his ascension to President via a November 2017 coup.

Despite this, a history mired in bloody and fatal clampdowns on dissent such as the August 1 shootings of protestors, the January 2019 internet shutdown, killings of opposition supporters such as Mboneni Ncube, arrests and abduction of human rights activists and allegations of rigged elections, have all maintained Zimbabwe's image as a rogue state and Mnangagwa's as one of the world's bad boys.