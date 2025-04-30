Nigeria: CJN Warns Against Frivolous Petitions Against Judges

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has challenged the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, to defend the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary.

The senior special assistant to the CJN on Media, Mr Tobi Soniyi, in a statement, while responding to the call by members of the NBA Bar and Bench Forum for more protection for judicial officers, stated that most of the petitions against judges, accusing them of corruption are frivolous, baseless and unsubstantiated.

Justice Kekere-Ekun pointed out that some people write petitions against judges to intimidate and harass them.

The CJN noted that judges are traumatised after they have been investigated and found to have done nothing wrong.

While encouraging anyone with genuine grievances against judges to write to the National Judicial Council, the CJN warned against frivolous petitions.

Justice Kekere--Ekun explained that anyone accusing judges of corruption must support the allegation with clear evidence.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria further expressed concern that the NBA remains silent when frivolous allegations are made against judges.

The CJN also frowned at the practice by lawyers who, without first reading court judgments to identify the ratio of the judgments, go on television to criticise judges.

Justice Kekere-Ekun also challenged senior counsel to mentor young lawyers and help them grow as disciplined and responsible members of the Bar.