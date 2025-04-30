Zimbabwe: Zoho Corp Injects $15 Million Into Zimbabwe's Digital Future

Indian cloud software giant Zoho Corporation has announced a $15 million investment in Zimbabwe aimed at accelerating the digital transformation of small and medium enterprises (SMES) and large organisations.

The tech firm, which serves more than 100 million users across 50 countries, will formally unveil the investment during the inaugural Zimbabwe Digital Week 2025, taking place May 5-7 at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The investment is part of Zoho's broader strategy to empower emerging markets with affordable, innovative cloud-based business solutions. "We believe Zimbabwe offers attractive opportunities for growth and expansion," said Andrew Bourne, Regional Head of Zoho Africa, in a statement. "Our mission is to help Zimbabwe achieve its digital transformation goals by lowering the technical barriers to entry for the SME and enterprise business community."

Backed by the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, and organised in partnership with entities such as Smart Africa, Afreximbank, and Loita Business, Zimbabwe Digital Week 2025 is set to spotlight the country's ambitions to become a digitally-driven economy.

The event will bring together government, business, and global leaders to explore partnerships and digital innovation.

Zoho has been active in Zimbabwe for the past five years. The company plans to use this new investment to address local market needs, including software localisation, regulatory compliance, and deeper integration with financial systems. Bourne added that Zoho will also work closely with local public sector institutions to support national digital goals.

With more than 55 business applications covering areas such as sales, marketing, human resources, and finance, Zoho is positioning itself as a key digital partner for African enterprises. The company already serves over 500,000 paying organisations globally and employs roughly 15,000 staff worldwide.

"We are allocating resources to rapidly growing markets to empower more people and organisations," said Bourne. "Over the next year, we aim to make Africa our No. 1 market in the Middle East and Africa region."