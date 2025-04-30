Zimbabwe: ZACC Arrests Senior NetOne Executive in Justice Obstruction Probe

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Plaxedes Chikutu, the Company Secretary of state-owned telecoms giant NetOne Pvt Ltd, on allegations of obstructing justice during a criminal investigation into cyber-related financial fraud.

Authorities allege Chikutu interfered with internal disciplinary procedures involving two NetOne employees -- Billing Engineer Anotida Munyaradzi and Brand Officer Linda Mutemeri -- who were under investigation for unauthorised system access and potential manipulation of company data.

According to ZACC, Chikutu, in July 2024, suspended both employees without consulting the firm's Human Resources or Loss Control departments, a deviation from established company protocol. As a result, the suspects allegedly retained possession of their work-issued laptops, including one that contained critical evidence. That device was reportedly formatted after Chikutu allegedly advised the employees not to hand it over, leading to the loss of data deemed vital to the ongoing police probe.

Surprisingly, Chikutu later recommended the reinstatement of both employees in January 2025, also urging the payment of their outstanding salaries. Her justification, according to investigators, hinged on claims that procedural missteps had invalidated the initial suspensions.

ZACC officials say Chikutu's actions may have compromised the investigation's integrity and delayed the pursuit of justice.

Chikutu is expected to appear before Harare's Rotten Row Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 30, 2025. The case has reignited debate over accountability and governance within Zimbabwe's state-owned enterprises, many of which have faced mounting scrutiny over financial mismanagement and internal corruption.

ZACC has pledged to intensify its crackdown on public sector corruption, which it describes as a key impediment to economic recovery and investor confidence in the southern African nation.