Sudan News Highlights

North Darfur: Half a million people flee 'final catastrophe' as Zamzam camp 'obliterated'

16/04/2025 - EL FASHER. Escalating hostilities and attacks in North Darfur have effectively obliterated Zamzam camp for internally displaced people, near North Darfur capital El Fasher, forcing all of its 500,000+ inhabitants to flee. Untold hundreds have died and thousands were injured, in what commentators have termed 'the final catastrophe'.

Between April 10 and 14, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) effectively destroyed the camp "using overwhelming military resources". While communications from the area are unreliable and sporadic, images and videos that have reached social media paint a horrific picture. The escalating violence has prompted a chorus of international condemnation.

Outcry as RSF accused of executing 31 civilians in Omdurman

28/04/2025 - EL SALHA / OMDURMAN. Widespread condemnation has followed the release of footage purportedly showing members of the paramilitary RSF executing at least 31 people, including minors and elderly individuals, whom the RSF accused of being associated with the Sudanese Armed Forces, in the El Salha area of Omdurman on Sunday.

Op-ed: The case for humanitarian airdrops in Darfur

27/04/2025 - SUDAN / DARFUR / MASSACHUSETTS. As the war in Sudan enters its third year, resulting in what has become the most acute humanitarian catastrophe in the world, leading Sudan researcher and analyst Prof Eric Reeves argues that if humanitarian convoys cannot reach the North Darfur capital El Fasher then "the UN or other international actors must begin a sustained program of humanitarian airdrops for El Fasher".

ACJPS: Sudanese fleeing war 'fall prey to human trafficking'

25/04/2025 - NEW YORK. As millions of Sudanese flee the conflict that erupted in April 2023, some are escaping the immediate dangers of war only to fall victim to human trafficking networks, according to a report by the African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS). A separate ACJPS report provides further details on the humanitarian situation in North Darfur after RSF attacks.

World Malaria Day: WHO stats show massive surge amid war in Sudan

25/04/2025 - SUDAN. As the world observes World Malaria Day, Sudan braces itself for an escalating malaria threat worsened by the ongoing conflict and the further collapse of its healthcare system. While the disease remains a persistent threat globally, Sudan's burden is among the highest in the wider region according to the WHO.

Renewed RSF shelling kills at least 55 in North Darfur

24/04/2025 - EL FASHER / ZAMZAM CAMP. The paramilitary RSF have been accused of killing at least eight civilians and injuring dozens in a shelling of residential neighbourhoods in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, on Tuesday. A day earlier, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) reported that a separate RSF artillery barrage had killed 47 civilians.

Calls mount for release of former Sudan PM's lawyer

23/04/2025 - PORT SUDAN / MEROWE / KASSALA / EN NEHOUD. The trial of lawyer Montaser Abdallah began in Port Sudan this week, amid allegations he faced torture in detention. Human rights groups launched a campaign for the release of 30 miners who were "arbitrarily detained" since April 2023 and are set to be tried in Northern State.

Sudan war: 3 million in mass exodus from North Darfur capital

22/04/2025 - EL FASHER / TAWILA / JEBEL MARRA. The escalating ground offensive and shelling in battles between the SAF and the RSF in and around the North Darfur capital of El Fasher over the past week, has resulted in a new humanitarian emergency, as 'at least three million' displaced civilians have fled westwards, and are overwhelming resources in the Tawila and Jebel Marra areas.

UN condemns North Darfur bloodbath: call for all belligerents 'to comply with their obligations under international law'

20/04/2025 - NEW YORK / PORT SUDAN. In the wake of escalating hostilities in and around El Fasher, the UN Security Council has condemned recent attacks on the North Darfur capital and nearby camps for displaced persons, while the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan appealed to international donors for "exceptional, rapid funding support".

UK-funded study: 'Darfur markets shattered by war, RSF profit from chaos'

18/04/2025 - LONDON. Markets across Darfur have been shattered by the war that broke out in April 2023, according to a new report by the UK-funded Supporting Pastoralism and Agriculture in Recurrent and Protracted Crises (SPARC).