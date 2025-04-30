Ethiopia, Eurobond Holders Agree to Continue Smooth Debt Treatment Negotiations

29 April 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia and Eurobond Holders have agreed to continue the dialogue to ensure smooth debt treatment negotiations that conclude in a timely and efficient manner.

A high-level Delegation led by Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide and Eurobond Holders met to exchange on Ethiopia's debt treatment progress.

The Ethiopian delegation attending the 2025 World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings, engaged in a constructive discussion with Ethiopia's Eurobond Holders.

The meeting focused on Ethiopia's debt treatment progress under the G20 Common Framework following the successful agreement in principle reached with Ethiopia's Official Creditors Committee in March 2025.

In its press release sent to ENA, the Ministry of Finance said Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide updated the commercial creditors on Ethiopia's macroeconomic reform progress.

The delegation also discussed Ethiopia's economic outlook in view of the comprehensive reforms undertaken.

The two sides agreed to continue the dialogue to ensure smooth debt treatment negotiations that conclude in a timely and efficient manner.

