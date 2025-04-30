Tanzania: Let There Be Light - in Tanzania, More Electricity Brings Better Education and Health

press release

Before Lukaranga Secondary School got electricity, students faced challenges that affected their academic performance. Joseph Tongora, the school's headmaster, recalled their struggles. "We were not able to conduct regular assessments, and this hindered student performance in national exams and their progress."

The lack of electricity posed obstacles for teachers as well. Essential materials that required printing, photocopying, and electronic devices were inaccessible. Flora Chacha, a teacher, recounted that she sometimes had to skip teaching a lesson to travel to the nearby town of Nyankumbu to get them.

Hiring security guards was also a major problem. "Before, the school's remote location necessitated employing four guards," headmaster Tongora said. "Now, with electric lighting around the school, we only need one." With the savings, he can now provide teachers with meals.

Things began to change in July 2024, when Tanzania's Rural Energy Agency (REA) connected the school to the grid. Tongora shared, "When REA arrived to conduct their assessment, I didn't hesitate. I approached them immediately and emphasized how critical electricity was for the school, and they ensured it was among the first institutions in the area to gain access."

Since then, daily administrative tasks have become more manageable, and teachers can now conduct regular assessments, including weekly tests, with ease. "For instance, with the subject of English, we used to be constrained by a lack of textbooks," explained Chacha. "But now, with electricity, we can make copies of texts and use audio resources as well."

This has translated into improvements in the academic performance of students at the school. After just three months of electricity, students' results demonstrated marked improvement in the lead-up to national exams that determine their entry to university. "We come to school in the evenings to study, feeling safe and secure due to the lighting," said Japhet Tobeka, a student in Form Four, the final year of secondary school.

Tanzania's progress in energy access, from a mere 14% national coverage in 2011 to 46% in 2022, is one of the fastest expansion rates in Sub-Saharan Africa. The surge is a direct result of initiatives taken under the country's National Rural Electrification Program (NREP). Recognizing the stark disparity between urban (73.2%) and rural (24.5%) electrification, the Tanzanian government's REA, Ministry of Energy, Tanzania Electric Supply Company and key sector institutions have set an ambitious goal of universal access by 2030.

Expansion and funding

The World Bank is supporting efforts through the multiphase Tanzania Rural Electrification Expansion Program (TREEP)-Program for Results and Tanzania Accelerating Sustainable and Clean Energy Transformation (ASCENT TZ) Program.

The first phase of TREEP, approved in 2016, received $209 million in International Development Association (IDA) funding, followed by an additional $341 million in 2022. Its primary objectives are to expand access to reliable and affordable electricity services; increase the share of renewable energy sources in Tanzania's energy mix, contributing to its climate change mitigation goals; and enhance energy security and resilience, while improving the financial sustainability of the energy sector.

The objective of ASCENT TZ, a $300 million program, also financed by IDA, is to accelerate access. To date, TREEP has connected nearly 8 million people, over 1,600 healthcare facilities, close to 6,500 educational institutions, and more than 16,000 businesses to the grid. ASCENT TZ, launched in 2023, has already connected an additional 750,000 people.

Healthcare facilities, such as a dispensary in Buyuni village, have registered important improvements in maternal and neonatal health. Dr. Julius Nsoha, the Medical Officer there, initially doubted his future in the face of the daunting challenges he met on his arrival at the new posting. The remoteness of the village, coupled with its lack of reliable water sources and the pervasive darkness that enveloped it after nightfall, had him questioning the viability of his career.

He did not know the situation was about to change. "Before electrification, villagers often resorted to self-medication, instead of seeking treatment. And it's understandable because we had limited services and would receive around three patients per day," Dr. Nsoha stated.

It was difficult to help women deliver their babies. "There were instances when I had to conduct deliveries using the torch on my mobile phone. At times, I was afraid to even pick up calls during the night because I wasn't sure if they were from real emergency patients or robbers. Then the mornings brought anxieties, as we had to figure out how we would get water for our work," said Dr. Nsoha.

Today, with 24/7 access to electricity, Buyuni dispensary offers vaccinations, laboratory tests, minor surgery and overnight care. As a result, it has registered a noticeable increase in visits, particularly women and children.

At Fukayosi, a hamlet that is home to close to 5,000 residents--half of them women--the newly expanded health center is also improving the community's welfare. Before, the center operated as a small dispensary, struggling to meet the high demand for medical care. "We lacked running water in the treatment rooms," recalled Dr. Eric Moshi, Assistant Medical Officer. "Nurses would carry buckets of water each morning, which we used to maintain hygiene." With its limited capabilities, the center would only attend to basic cases, referring critical patients to the district hospital 28 kilometers away.

In 2021, the government expanded the dispensary and, along with the completion of new buildings, the long-awaited grid connection arrived in September 2023. "Now, we can perform many tests in our lab, in addition to imaging services, such as X-rays and ultrasounds," Dr. Moshi said. These developments have led to a surge in patients, with monthly visits increasing from approximately 250 to nearly 700.

Since being electrified the dispensary averages between 17 and 21 births in a month, up from the previous 9 to 10. They can now provide essential services like warmers for newborns, particularly for those born prematurely.