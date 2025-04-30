Zimbabwe: Turnall Pins Growth Hopes On Stable Exchange Rates

TURNALL Holding has pinned hopes on obtaining stable exchange rates as well as the anticipated economic rebound on the back of a good agricultural season as firm springboards to presenting lucrative growth opportunities.

Presenting the group's financial performance for the year ended December 31 2024, Turnall board chairperson, Grenville Hampshire, said current economic indications are quite positive.

He said there has been a steady increase in diaspora remittance inflows in the current year, which have had a positive impact on the economy.

"There is hope for some recovery in 2025 due to the ongoing capital projects in the manufacturing and construction sectors, coupled with an expected rebound in the agricultural sector on the back of the La Nina weather phenomenon. This recovery is expected to have downstream benefits for the other sectors in the economy. In addition, a stable exchange rate, low inflation, as well as favourable international commodity prices for key minerals are expected to provide a conducive environment for doing business," he said.

The Group's turnover for the year was US$231.6 million, which is 11% below the previous year. Despite slightly improved demand in the second half, Turnall experienced unavailability of foreign currency for the importation of raw materials, high power outages and fuel shortages.

Turnall intends to implement technical cooperation initiatives aimed at improving product quality and productivity. Export turnover improved to $10.5 million, contributing 5% of turnover from 1.2% in the previous year. This was attributed to the Group's export strategy that resulted in enhanced presence in the regional markets.