Zimbabwe: Men and Boys Reluctant to Report Sexual Exploitation - Adult Rape Clinic

MEN and boys are still falling victim to sexual exploitation, often in silence, statistics from Adult Rape Clinic (ARC) have revealed.

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Maceline Makwamba, Director for ARC, said this was due to cultural norms which discourage men from speaking out about their experiences.

According to the ARC, only 1% of victims are courageous enough to come forward.

She said many more cases likely go unreported due to stigma.

"Looking at our cultural context, men are usually discouraged from even stating that they have been sexually exploited.

"It is only recently that we have been hearing in the media about the exploitation of young boys, especially in schools, but this does not happen only in schools, but within the communities.

"Men have been cultured not to state how they feel and their experiences, especially when it comes to intimate sexual relationships, they usually keep quiet.

"According to our statistics at Adult Rape Clinic, it is only 1% of the boys and men that are brave enough to come through and say yes I need to be supported but we believe that there are also more men out there that are being sexually exploited," Makwamba said.

She also urged men to come forward for support if they are violated, assuring them of their privacy, confidentiality and anti-stigmatisation.

She also said ARC has virtual services for those who are uncomfortable with visiting the clinic physically.

There has been a rise in reported cases involving older men sexually abusing young boys, particularly in school settings.