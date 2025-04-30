Zimbabwe: 'It Is a Damaging Reinforcement of Gender-Based Disrespect' - - Moja Love Condemns Macg's Derogatory Language

In a surprise turn of events, Moja Love has made a bold statement against misogyny and derogatory language on air.

In a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, while discussing Minnie Dlamini's break-up from plastic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa, MacG questioned why the media personality cannot "keep a man" and suggested her private parts could have an unpleasant smell.

Moja Love released a statement on social media condemning the behaviour of MacG for using offensive language towards women.

"MacG's persistent use of derogatory language towards women, reducing them to vulgar slurs and objectifying their bodies, is not only offensive, it is a damaging reinforcement of gender-based disrespect. Such behaviour has no place in society and media specifically, where voices should uplift, not degrade. Moja Love (DStv 157) as a platform is committed to fostering a respectful and inclusive environment. We refuse to stay silent.

"Misogyny on air doesn't only harm the individuals targeted, it perpetuates a toxic culture that normalises the dehumanisation of women. Yesterday we took a firm stance against this conduct, and we will continue to challenge such rhetoric whenever it arises. Media is designed to shape societal norms, and with that influence comes responsibility. To MacG and others who use their platforms carelessly: accountability is not optional. We urge audiences and broadcasters alike to reject sexist vitriol and demand better. Respect isn't a privilege, it's a right."

The channel has also received flack for airing a recent episode of the reality show Isencane Lengane.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The show, in its seventh season, which follows the lives of Siyacela Dlamuka and Thando Msomi, who married when they were teenagers, sparked outrage among viewers, with many raising concerns about the couple's toxicity.

According to Moja Love, Isencane Lengane is designed to contribute to the discourse on gender-based violence and societal ills, with the aim of raising awareness and promoting positive change.

Moja Love said they are committed to providing psychological support to affected members, including Thando, who was affected by events depicted in the show, and would continue to offer support.

"It is important to note the show is a reality show which reflects, explores and raises awareness and contributes to the discourse on gender-based violence and societal ills. The channel has through many of its social justice programmes played a pivotal role in shaping discourse and contributing positively in society," read the statement.