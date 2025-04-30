Zimbabwe: Commission to Probe Sexual Violations At Universities, Tertiary Colleges

THE Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) has revealed plans to investigate cases of sexual harassment and abuse in tertiary institutions across the country.

Through a general notice gazetted recently, ZGC Chairperson Margaret Mukahanana-Sangarwe said the commission is launching the much-anticipated probe and invited complainants to come forward.

"It is hereby notified that, in terms of section 5 of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission Act (Chapter 10:31), the Zimbabwe Gender Commission intends to investigate complaints of sexual harassment in institutions of higher learning in Zimbabwe," reads the notice.

"Further to the above notice, an invitation is hereby given to any victims or witnesses to any acts of sexual harassment and abuse in tertiary institutions and institutions of higher learning to present to the commission written complaints, witnesses' statements and any other supporting documents or evidence which can assist in the investigation. Oral hearings will commence thereafter on dates to be advised by the commission."

Any person who wishes to make any submissions must do so not later than August 31, 2025.

Findings from a baseline survey conducted in 2015 by the Female Student Network Trust reveal that 98 percent of female students reported they had encountered sexual harassment, mostly from male lecturers and that there is under-reporting of sexual harassment cases in tertiary institutions.