Malawi: Sicpa Malawi Supercharges MRA Partnership With High-Impact Training On Tax Stamp System

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), in a powerful show of collaboration with SICPA Malawi, hosted an intensive technical training focused on measuring the fiscal impact of the Kalondola Tax Stamp system--a major leap in their shared mission to enhance revenue collection and combat illicit trade.

Held at the Malawi Sun Hotel in Blantyre, the workshop brought together top minds from MRA's Domestic Taxes, Customs, Risk Management, and Policy divisions. It signaled a bold, integrated push towards smarter, data-driven revenue mobilization.

Led by renowned SICPA expert Mr. Jerome Duperrut, the session empowered MRA staff with cutting-edge tools and practical methodologies to analyze tax stamp performance, compliance trends, and enforcement strategies.

Mr. Mussa Chayenda, Chief Finance Manager at SICPA Malawi, emphasized the depth of the partnership:

"This isn't just about deploying systems--it's about building lasting capacity. We're investing in the skills and autonomy of MRA officers to independently evaluate and refine fiscal outcomes using real-time data and analytics."

A standout highlight was a case study revealing a 77.59% revenue surge in beer products--from MWK12.3 billion in 2021 to MWK21.9 billion in 2023--thanks to the Kalondola stamp rollout. This spike, backed by MRA's own data, showcased the system's effectiveness in boosting compliance and curbing illicit trade.

Participants were guided through advanced analytics, including trend analysis and anomaly detection, equipping them to factor in seasonal and economic influences on revenue. Mr. Duperrut stressed the role of data literacy and rapid decision-making in shaping modern tax policy.

This initiative plays directly into MRA's ambitious MWK4.3 trillion revenue target for 2025/26. Deputy Commissioner Kondwani Sauti-Phiri hailed the session as crucial to that mission:

"Tools like Kalondola are essential, but what makes them powerful is the knowledge to interpret their impact. We thank SICPA Malawi for being a steadfast partner in our journey of institutional growth."

Beyond system implementation, SICPA Malawi continues to prove its value as a strategic local partner, providing ongoing training, pre-rollout market intelligence, and long-term technical support.

In her closing remarks, Mrs. Miriam Mhango of MRA's Policy Division applauded the collaboration and reiterated MRA's commitment to expanding this partnership for sustained impact.

All attendees were awarded certificates for their active participation, marking a step forward in Malawi's journey toward a more transparent, efficient, and self-reliant revenue system.