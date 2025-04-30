Somalia: Galmudug President Holds Talks With UN Special Representative On Security, Governance, and National Development

The President of Somalia's Galmudug State, Mr. Ahmed Abdi Kariye (commonly known as Qoorqoor), on Tuesday on Dhusamareb welcomed the United Nations Special Representative to Somalia, James Swan.

The discussions between the two leaders covered a wide variety of critical topics that affect both the Galmudug State and Somalia as a whole.

One of the main subjects of their conversation was security, particularly the ongoing efforts to combat the Al-Shabaab terrorist group, which continues to pose a major threat to the region.

President Qoorqoor and Mr. Swan discussed ways to enhance local security forces and improve coordination between the Somali government, international partners, and the UN in the fight against terrorism.

They highlighted the importance of strengthening Somalia's security sector to ensure the safety of its citizens and maintain peace in the region.

The leaders talked about the importance of effective governance in the Galmudug State and the broader Federal Member States (FMS) within Somalia. They emphasized the need for inclusive leadership and transparent decision-making processes that can help build trust among the people of Somalia.

This is particularly important as the country continues to work towards long-term political stability and democratic processes.

The discussion also touched on development efforts, with a focus on improving infrastructure, education, and healthcare services for the people of Galmudug. Both leaders agreed that development is crucial to reducing poverty and improving the quality of life for Somali citizens.

They explored ways to enhance cooperation between the local government, international agencies, and humanitarian organizations to support the state's development goals.

In addition to these regional concerns, the talks also addressed broader national issues related to Somalia's overall progress. President Qoorqoor and Mr. Swan talked about state-building priorities, as Somalia continues to strengthen its federal system and move toward greater political cohesion.

They discussed the importance of ensuring that all regions of Somalia are represented in national decision-making and that local governments are empowered to effectively serve their populations.

Humanitarian issues were also a significant topic during the meeting. Both the President and the UN Special Representative discussed the ongoing humanitarian needs in the region, particularly in relation to food insecurity, displacement, and the impact of conflict on civilians.

They stressed the importance of continued international support for Somalia's humanitarian efforts and the need for sustainable solutions to address these challenges.

The meeting underscores the ongoing collaboration between Somalia's federal states, local leaders, and international partners in the pursuit of peace, security, and development.

It highlights the UN's continued commitment to supporting Somalia as it works through its challenges and strives for a more prosperous and stable future.

President Qoorqoor and Mr. Swan concluded the meeting with a shared commitment to advancing these priorities in the coming months.