Somalia: New Interim SRCC Adebayo Kareem Meets Somali President to Strengthen Security Cooperation

In Mogadishu on Tuesday, Mr. Adebayo Kareem, the newly appointed interim Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC), met with the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

This meeting marked an important step in strengthening the relationship between the African Union Mission in Somalia (#AUSSOM) and the Somali government, particularly in advancing security and peace efforts in the country.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed how to enhance cooperation between AUSSOM and the Federal Government of Somalia.

Their talks focused on aligning efforts to address pressing issues related to peace and security, including tackling terrorism and promoting national stabilization.

President Mohamud welcomed Mr. Kareem's appointment and expressed Somalia's strong commitment to continue working closely with AUSSOM in these critical areas.

He reaffirmed that the Somali government remains dedicated to ensuring a stable, secure, and peaceful future for the country.

Both leaders agreed on the significance of maintaining a strong and continuous partnership to address shared security challenges and to support the national stabilization process.

The meeting underlined the importance of collaboration in achieving Somalia's long-term security goals, with both the African Union and Somali leadership committed to tackling the challenges that continue to impact the country's peace and development.